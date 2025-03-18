A strategic move to enhance disaster relief efforts has brought HN Technovations LLP, a startup incubated at Tripura Central University, into partnership with RNJ Agriclinic and Agribusiness of Northeast.

The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to use drone technology for delivering clean drinking water and essential supplies in disaster-prone areas.

HN Technovations, recognised for its portable water purification systems, joins forces with RNJ Private Limited, a leader in agricultural drone services, to provide critical aid during floods and other emergencies. The initiative also aims to supply safe drinking water and food to remote military camps in the region’s challenging terrains.

“This collaboration is timely and essential. By combining advanced water purification technology with efficient aerial logistics, we can ensure that relief reaches those who need it the most,” said Prof Harjeet Nath, Founder of HN Technovations LLP, Tripura University.

Under this partnership, HN Technovations’ filtration system will treat available water sources in disaster-hit areas, while RNJ’s drones will be adapted to transport purified drinking water and other relief materials to affected locations.