Tripura University is set to host its first national-level women’s basketball tournament, bringing approximately 600 players from 40 universities across 14 States to the State for a five-day competition beginning November 11.



The tournament, to be held on the university campus, is expected to bring together university basketball teams from different parts of the country, providing players an opportunity to compete at the national level and exchange sporting experiences. The initiative also reflects the university’s efforts to extend its institutional activities beyond academics and research by creating greater opportunities for sports and extracurricular engagement.



Announcing the programme at a press conference at the Agartala Press Club on Tuesday, Tripura University In-charge Registrar Professor Samir Kumar Sil said that universities from across the country had expressed interest in participating in the competition. Around 600 women players representing 40 universities from 14 States are expected to take part in the five-day event.



Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu will formally inaugurate the tournament at 5 p.m. on November 11 at the university campus. Vice-Chancellor Professor Debabrata Das will preside over the inaugural ceremony. University Finance Officer Debashish Pal, Professor Sudip Das, Professor Prashanta Kumar Das and Dr Deepak C.S. are also expected to attend.



A major highlight of the inaugural programme will be the felicitation of two distinguished sportspersons from Tripura Padma Shri awardee and internationally acclaimed gymnast Dipa Karmakar and Mantu Debnath, the first sportsperson from the State to receive the Arjuna Award.



The university will recognise their contributions to Indian sports and their achievements at national and international levels. Their felicitation is also intended to inspire young athletes, particularly women, to pursue sporting careers and participate in competitive events.



Professor Sil said the university was committed to promoting sports alongside academic activities and providing students with opportunities to develop their abilities in different fields. Hosting a national-level competition, he said, would facilitate interaction among players from different universities and encourage sporting exchange, healthy competition and institutional cooperation.



The tournament is significant for Tripura, which has relatively limited opportunities to host competitions involving university teams from across the country. By bringing together participants from 14 States, the event will provide the university an opportunity to demonstrate its organisational capabilities and the State's potential to host major sporting events.



Professor Prashanta Das, Dr Krishnendu Dhar and Pawan Kumar Singh were also present at Tuesday's press conference.



With nearly 600 players expected to assemble on the campus, the tournament will be among the significant university-level women's basketball events hosted in the Northeast. Its successful conduct could strengthen Tripura University's prospects of hosting more national-level sporting competitions in the future while providing greater visibility to women's sports in the region.