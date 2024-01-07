On January 7, 2024, at the Border Out Post (BOP) Manoranjan in the Chawmanu area of Dhalai District, an unlisted cadre of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) (BM) chose to abandon the path of violence and surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) authorities.

The surrendered individual, identified as Uday Manik Jamatia, hailing from the village of Tulsiram Bari in Killa, Gomati district, made the courageous decision in the early hours of the day, expressing a desire to lead a normal life and integrate into the mainstream of the nation.

Jamatia, who joined the NLFT (BM) outfit in September 2023, has now opted for a different trajectory, highlighting the continuous efforts of central agencies and state authorities to bring individuals back into the fold of mainstream society.