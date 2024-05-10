Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on May 10 said that the unprecedented response from people in West Bengal proves the support of the people for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saha said this while participating in the nomination submission rally of Bharatiya Janata Party-nominated candidate Tapas Roy from North Kolkata on the occasion of the Lok Sabha elections.

Saha is attending the campaign in West Bengal as the Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He joined the election campaign in support of Tapas Roy, the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee for North Kolkata.

On May 10 morning, accompanying the party candidate, Saha toured various key areas of the electoral constituency.

Later, the Tripura CM mentioned that he had come here earlier for the nomination submission of BJP candidate Sukanta Majumder in Malda.

“And this time I have come here to support our candidate, Tapas Roy. I have come here today and witnessed the unprecedented response of people. People are supporting and standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development. PM Modi always gives guarantees to people. And the atmosphere of that guarantee is now being observed here as well. Our party's candidate Tapas Roy will win this election with a huge majority. He is a very polite person. He has won before. This time too, he will win with people's blessings. People will definitely bless Prime Minister Modi,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister mentioned that everyone knows what is happening in Sandeshkhali and such incidents are happening here despite having a female chief minister.

Along with that, the chief minister also criticized the INDIA alliance.

Saha informed about the current situation in Tripura and said that the law and order system of Tripura is now in a very good place.

“If you go to Tripura, you will see real democracy,” he added.