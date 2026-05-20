Tripura unveils rooftop solar push, 1.5 lakh families to get systems for Rs 1,000

The Tripura government has announced a major expansion of its rooftop solar initiative, aiming to provide affordable solar power systems to nearly 1.5 lakh households consuming less than 50 units of electricity per month.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the initiative, being implemented in partnership with the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), seeks to accelerate renewable energy adoption while reducing electricity costs for low-power consumers.

Under the scheme, eligible families will be able to install rooftop solar systems by paying a nominal amount of Rs 1,000, while the remaining cost will be covered through government subsidies and financial assistance.

Officials said the subsidy framework includes Rs 33,000 support for 1 kW systems, Rs 66,000 for 2 kW installations and Rs 85,800 for 3 kW rooftop solar units.

Once fully implemented, the programme is expected to generate nearly 150 megawatts of solar power, significantly strengthening Tripura’s renewable energy capacity.

Highlighting progress under the PM Suryaghar scheme, Nath said the state has already secured around 11 MW of solar generation capacity. Around 17,000 people have registered under the programme so far, while nearly 3,500 households have successfully completed rooftop solar installations.

The minister said implementation is being coordinated with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), TSECL and the state government, with groundwork for wider rollout already underway.

Tripura is also focusing on capacity building to ensure smooth implementation. Training programmes conducted in collaboration with Germany-based GIZ are helping engineers, officials and vendors improve technical expertise in solar installation and maintenance.

The government has additionally released English and Bengali handbooks to guide consumers and stakeholders regarding rooftop solar adoption.

Officials said the long-term objective is to transform electricity consumers into energy producers, enabling households not only to meet their own electricity requirements but also potentially earn income by supplying surplus power back to the grid.