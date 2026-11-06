The Tripura State Election Commission has appointed 23 Election Observers for the upcoming urban local body elections, with additional officials kept in reserve, State Election Commissioner P K Chakraborty said on November 6.

Chakraborty made the announcement after chairing a meeting with the appointed observers, who will begin their field assignments on Friday evening and remain present during the scrutiny of nomination papers scheduled for Saturday.

The SEC said the meeting was convened to familiarise the observers with their responsibilities, field-level activities and reporting procedures throughout the election process.

The observers will visit their designated areas, interact with Returning Officers, inspect polling arrangements and visit police stations under their respective jurisdictions. They will also submit periodic reports to the State Election Commission on election preparedness and any irregularities.

According to Chakraborty, the observers will be required to submit around five reports at different stages of the election process. Their first report will follow the scrutiny of nomination papers, while another will be submitted after the withdrawal of nominations and finalisation of the candidates' list.

They will subsequently monitor the polling process, inspect police stations and submit comprehensive reports on election arrangements in their respective areas. In the event of repolling, they may also be asked to submit observations and recommendations on whether fresh polling is necessary.

The observers will also report incidents of violence and other irregularities. Describing them as the "eyes and ears of the Election Commission", Chakraborty said their primary responsibility was to independently monitor the election process and report their findings to the Commission.

He clarified that observers would not ordinarily issue directions to Returning Officers, as their role was primarily supervisory and observational, although they could offer advice when necessary.

They will also remain present during the counting of votes until the process is completed and subsequently submit their final reports.

Meanwhile, responding to opposition allegations that candidates were being obstructed from filing nomination papers, Chakraborty said no Returning Officer had reported any obstruction or security-related problem.

He said some people had gheraoed the Election Commission office, where the Secretary and other officials were working, but the Returning Officers concerned had not received any complaints of candidates being prevented from filing nominations.

"I have personally interacted with all the Returning Officers of the concerned municipal bodies, and they are not aware of any such complaints. They have not been intimated about any obstruction," the SEC said.

He added that he had been in regular contact with Returning Officers and District Municipal Election Officers over the past three to four days to ensure that the nomination process proceeded smoothly.

Chakraborty further said adequate security arrangements had been made at the offices of Returning Officers and along the routes used by candidates to submit their nomination papers. Security personnel had been deployed in and around the concerned offices.

The SEC said the Commission was also maintaining close coordination with officials across the four subdivisions to monitor the situation.

Maintaining that there had been no reported security lapse or reluctance among officials to receive nomination papers, Chakraborty assured that candidates from all political parties wishing to contest the urban local body elections would be able to file their nominations with adequate security arrangements in place.

