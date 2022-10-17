To avoid man-animal confrontations, the Tripura forest department has chosen to employ GPS-enabled devices to track jumbos' movements.

A Bengaluru-based firm has been tasked with placing radio collars around the neck of elephants, with work expected to be completed by December.

The deputy chief wildlife warden KG Roy also informed the media persons that the radio collars will assist in tracking the wild elephants' movements. “We can take steps to reintroduce them to woods if they are discovered near human settlements”.

Since 2019, at least 50 incidents of man-elephant conflict have been reported in the state.

According to the reports, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Chhatisgarh, among other states, used radio collars to reduce man-jumbo conflicts.