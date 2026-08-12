Tripura VC polls: Alliance talks underway, outcome likely to be positive, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday, August 12, said talks on a possible alliance for the upcoming Village Council (VC) elections in the state are underway and expressed confidence that the outcome would be positive.

Saha made the remarks a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting came amid preparations for the long-awaited Village Council elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Speaking about his meeting with Shah, Saha said several issues concerning the functioning of the state, including organisational, political and executive matters, were discussed with the central leadership.

“To run the state, there are many things that are required and these need to be brought to the knowledge of the central leadership. That is why I went to Delhi yesterday and met the Union Home Minister,” Saha said.

He described the meeting as “cordial” and “positive” and said the leadership had held discussions on various issues concerning Tripura.

“Our leadership has always held positive discussions,” the chief minister said.

On the possibility of an alliance for the Village Council elections, Saha said talks were currently underway.

“Talks on the alliance for the VC elections are in process. I am hopeful that the outcome will be a positive one,” he said.

The alliance talks assume significance as the ruling BJP and its tribal ally, Tipra Motha Party, are exploring a joint strategy for the elections in the tribal areas.