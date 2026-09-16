Tripura VC polls: Ballot printing underway, postal voting for election duty staff on Sept 22-23

The Tripura State Election Commission has begun printing ballots for the upcoming Village Committee elections, while arrangements are being made for officials and personnel deployed on election duty to cast their votes on September 22 and 23.

The Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are scheduled for September 28, with counting of votes set for October 5.

State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said Returning Officers would facilitate voting for government officials, police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel and others engaged in election-related duties.

“Civil officials, officers working in the police or TSR, and officials of various ranks who are engaged in voting work or Village Committee election duties have a specific form, Form 15. With that Form 15, the concerned Returning Officer will go to the specific Returning Officer or send it officially. On the basis of that Form 15, the Returning Officers will issue ballots to them and they will be able to vote on September 22 and 23,” Sen said.

Training of polling personnel is also underway across different blocks, the SEC secretary said.

He said the first round of randomisation of polling personnel has been completed and the first phase of training has also concluded. The second round of training is targeted to be completed by September 22.

Meanwhile, ballot printing is underway at the Government Press, with a dedicated team deployed for the task.

“The process of printing ballots is going on at the Government Press and a dedicated team is working there and will deliver all the ballots before the specified time,” Sen said.