Tripura VC polls: BJP-Tipra Motha alliance talks likely in Delhi on September 4

A high-level meeting between the BJP and Tipra Motha Party is likely to be held in New Delhi on Friday, September 4, ahead of the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections in Tripura, with leaders of both parties travelling to the national capital.

The meeting is expected to focus on the alliance between the two parties and preparations for the VC polls under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The Tripura State Election Commission has announced that polling for the Village Committees will be held on September 28, while counting of votes will take place on October 5.

Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma said party chief Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma asked him and Minister of State Brishaketu Debbarma to travel to Delhi for the meeting.

“Tomorrow, there is likely to be a meeting. I and MoS Brishaketu Debbarma will be attending. We are hopeful about the meeting. Though the exact reason for the meeting is not known, a high-level meeting is likely to take place regarding the upcoming Village Committee elections as well as the alliance,” Debbarma said.

He said he was not aware of who from the Centre would attend the meeting, but indicated that senior leaders were likely to participate. He also said Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha were expected to be present.

Reiterating Tipra Motha’s position, Debbarma said the party would not enter into an alliance unless the government fulfils the commitments made under the tripartite agreement.

“We are standing by our agreement, which is that the government has to fulfil our tripartite agreement. Without this, we will not go into any alliance. If they fulfil our rights, then we have no issue,” he said.

The MLA also questioned why indigenous people of Tripura should not receive similar constitutional safeguards if the Karbi and Bodo communities were being granted their rights.

“This is a constitutional right,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha has begun the process of submitting nomination papers for the VC elections and has authorised its MDCs and MLAs to oversee the process, Debbarma said.

The talks come at a crucial time for the BJP-Tipra Motha alliance, with the Village Committee elections expected to test the political strength and coordination between the two parties in the tribal areas of Tripura.