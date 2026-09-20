Tripura VC polls: BJP, Tipra Motha hold meeting, agree to work together on key issues

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath today, September 20 said the NDA alliance partners contesting the upcoming Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will work together to coordinate joint campaigning and address issues arising during the election process.

Power Minister today chaired the third meeting on the VC election held at State Guest House.



Speaking after a meeting of the alliance partners, Minister said discussions were held on where and how joint campaigning could be undertaken at the local level.

He clarified that joint campaigning would not necessarily be required everywhere and that the alliance would adopt a flexible approach depending on local circumstances.

“We are giving emphasis to door-to-door campaigns, courtyard meetings, house meetings, market meetings and small gatherings. These programmes are mainly being organised at the local level,” Minister said.

He also said that in today meeting was held at the state level to discuss the possibility of joint campaigning, coordination among alliance partners and ways to resolve problems through joint efforts.

“The main objective is to mitigate the problems jointly,” the Minister said, adding that the alliance would continue to coordinate to ensure a smooth campaign during the Village Committee election.

He said the matter was being kept in the knowledge of Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, BJP state president Abhishek Debroy and Chief Minister Manik Saha.