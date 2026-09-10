Tripura VC polls: BJP, Tipra Motha workers threatening CPI(M) candidates, alleges LoP

Tripura Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on September 10 alleged that party-backed candidates were facing pressure and threats from workers of the BJP and Tipra Motha Party ahead of the upcoming Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The Village Committee elections are scheduled to be held on September 28 across the state. The nomination process concluded on September 8, scrutiny was completed on September 9 and candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 11.

Elections will be held in 587 Village Committees, covering 2,634 constituencies and 4,597 seats.

Chaudhury made the allegations while speaking to reporters after visiting Rupaichari block under Sabroom subdivision in South Tripura. He claimed that the CPI(M) was receiving a positive response from voters in the area.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that Tipra Motha was attempting to discourage candidates from other political parties from contesting the elections in an effort to establish dominance over the Village Committees.

"People are not accepting such an approach. Women and young people are actively coming forward and participating in the democratic process," Chaudhury said.

He also claimed that despite the BJP and Tipra Motha contesting the elections as allies, differences between their workers had surfaced at the grassroots level.

According to Chaudhury, candidates backed by both parties have been fielded in several wards in Rupaichari block, resulting in competition between the two alliance partners.

The CPI(M) state secretary further alleged that his party's candidates were being pressured to withdraw their nominations and that some party workers had received threats.

"Our candidates will not be intimidated. We are prepared to face the situation and have also brought the matter to the attention of the administration," he said.

Chaudhury said attempts to influence candidates through threats or pressure would undermine the electoral process.

"Elections should be fought through democratic competition. Intimidation cannot be allowed to decide who participates in the electoral process," he added.

The allegations come ahead of the September 28 Village Committee polls, which are being held across the TTAADC area amid heightened political activity and competition among the major parties.