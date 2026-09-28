Tripura VC polls: TIPRA Motha candidate among three injured in alleged firing in Gomati

A TIPRA Motha Party candidate was among three people injured in an alleged firing incident in Tripura's Gomati district on September 28, amid polling for the Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

According to police sources, the incident took place between around 2 pm and 2.15 pm at Warrengbari in Maharani, under the jurisdiction of R K Pur police station.

The injured candidate was identified as Khachindra Reang, 34, alias Patindra, a resident of Warrengbari. He is contesting from Ward No. 2 of the Gamaria Village Committee on a TIPRA Motha ticket.

Police said Reang sustained a bullet-like injury and was initially taken to Maharani Primary Health Centre. He was later referred to Gomati District Hospital in Udaipur for further treatment.

Two other people, identified as Nithak Jamatia, 26, and Uday Ram Reang, 40, were also injured in the incident and admitted to Gomati District Hospital.

According to police, one of the injured persons alleged that seven to eight unidentified people arrived at the Warrengbari polling centre and attempted to enter the premises.

When they were allegedly prevented from entering, the group opened fire with a pistol, resulting in injuries to three people.

The incident triggered tension in the area, following which Gomati Superintendent of Police Anirban Das, along with police personnel, reached the spot and security arrangements were strengthened around the polling area.

Das confirmed the incident and said one person had suffered a gunshot injury and was rushed to hospital.

“He is now stable,” the SP said.

Police said the circumstances leading to the incident and the exact nature of the injuries are being ascertained. The identity and motive of the alleged attackers are yet to be established.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.