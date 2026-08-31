Tripura VC polls will be a ‘signal’ for 2028 Assembly elections, says Pradyot; warns against tickets for relatives, friends

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on August 31 described the upcoming Village Committee (VC) elections in Tripura as a crucial political battle that could serve as a “signal” for the 2028 Assembly elections.

Addressing supporters through a Facebook Live, Pradyot urged party leaders and workers to gear up for the polls and select honest, capable and committed candidates who can bring genuine development and change to villages.

Pradyot said the announcement of the VC elections marked a major victory after a prolonged legal and political struggle. He said the party would begin its election process from September 1.

He claimed that the elections would restore the opportunity for indigenous people in villages to exercise their voting and constitutional rights after nearly a decade.

Pradyot said the elections would also ensure that development funds reach villages through elected representatives rather than being controlled by individual MLAs, MDCs or other political leaders.

“This is an election of the people and your voice is essential,” he said, urging educated and honest people to come forward and contest the elections.

Taking a political swipe at his opponents, Pradyot alleged that Congress and CPI(M) had not raised their voices strongly enough on the issue, while the BJP remained silent.

He also reiterated that securing constitutional rights for indigenous people remained his priority, saying he would not enter into an alliance until those rights were secured.

Calling on party workers to prepare for the electoral battle, Pradyot specifically cautioned party leaders against distributing tickets on the basis of personal connections or political influence.

He urged leaders not to select corrupt candidates or give tickets merely to relatives and friends, and instead choose people capable of bringing real change to the villages.

Pradyot further underlined the broader political significance of the VC elections, saying a strong performance would send a message ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, with only 14 months left, according to his statement.