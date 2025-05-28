Tripura is prepared to host the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on May 28, set to begin from May 29 across approximately 864 locations in the state.

He also informed that Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may visit Tripura in connection with the event.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Nath said, “Keeping the upcoming Kharif season in mind and with the aim of achieving self-reliance in agriculture, we are organizing the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan from tomorrow till June 12, in coordination with the rest of the country.”

“In Tripura, the Abhiyan will be held at 864 locations. In every district, three committees have been formed, and each day, meetings will be held with 200 farmers. The first session will be from 9 to 11 AM, the second from 12 to 2 PM, and the third from 3 to 5 PM,” he said.

Each committee will include representatives from the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD), Fisheries, agricultural scientists, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), ICAR, Agricultural and Veterinary Colleges, and progressive farmers.

The Minister informed that a total of 72 meetings will be held across the state.

“Twenty-four Krishi Raths will also be mobilized. Each team will be accompanied by a Rath displaying banners and information about various state and central schemes related to agriculture, horticulture, ARDD, and fisheries. On the first day, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha will inaugurate the event at Bishramganj under Sepahijala district. All ministers, MLAs, MDCs, and other public representatives will participate in these programs,” Nath said.

He emphasized the importance of the campaign in ensuring food security and said that the presence of the Union Agriculture Minister is expected, although the date of his visit has not been finalized.

“The primary objective is to make farmers understand that the government stands with them—providing support in the form of technology, training, and various assistance,” he added.

The Minister also said that around 1.72 lakh farmers have been directly reached out to regarding this initiative, and approximately 200 scientists will engage with them during the campaign, alongside progressive farmers.