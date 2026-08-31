Tripura Village Committee elections on September 28; counting on October 5

The State Election Commission (SEC), Tripura, on August 31 announced the schedule for the long-awaited general elections to the Village Committees (VCs) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), with polling scheduled for September 28.

Counting of votes will be held on October 5, beginning at 7:00 AM, while the entire election process is expected to be completed by October 8.

According to State Election Commissioner PK Chakraborty, the term of the elected Village Committees expired on March 8, 2021. Although the SEC had initiated preparations in 2022, the elections could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent legal impediments.

The elections will be held across 587 Village Committees, covering 2,634 constituencies and 4,597 seats. The election notification will be issued on September 1, while the last date for filing nominations is September 8. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 9, with candidates allowed to withdraw their nominations until September 11.

The SEC has appointed District Magistrates and Collectors of all eight districts as District Election Officers, while BDOs of 52 RD Blocks have been appointed as Electoral Registration Officers. The Commission has also appointed 231 Assistant Returning Officers and 373 Sector Officers, with around 8,500 polling personnel expected to be deployed.

As per the final electoral rolls, 9,61,977 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 4,82,041 male voters, 4,79,930 female voters and six third-gender voters. A total of 1,550 polling stations have been identified.

Voting will be conducted using ballot boxes, with the SEC stating that secrecy of voting will be maintained. Counting centres will be established at Block Headquarters or other designated locations.

Security arrangements have also been reviewed with the Police Administration, with adequate personnel to be deployed across the poll-bound areas to ensure peaceful polling.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the Village Committee areas under the TTAADC.

The SEC said it was confident that the preparations and security measures would ensure a free, fair and peaceful election after a gap of several years.