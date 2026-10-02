Tripura Village Committee poll counting on October 5; 45 centres ready with tight security

The Tripura State Election Commission has completed preparations for the counting of votes for the Village Committee elections, scheduled for October 5, with counting to be held at 45 centres amid tight security.

State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said counting would be conducted across 44 blocks, with 45 counting centres set up for the process. While most blocks will have one counting hall, Manu block will have two halls because of the higher number of seats.

“The counting will be held either at the block headquarters or at other locations identified by the respective Returning Officers. The State Election Commission has made all necessary arrangements to ensure that the counting process is conducted smoothly,” Sen said.

The Village Committee elections were held on September 28. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at the counting centres as part of the security arrangements to maintain law and order and ensure an uninterrupted counting process.

Sen said Returning Officers would declare the results round-wise as counting is completed in the respective blocks.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has begun preparations for the upcoming urban local body elections in the state.

Polling stations have been finalised for 21 urban local bodies, with a total of 783 polling stations identified. The draft electoral roll for the civic polls was published on October 1.

According to the draft roll, Tripura has 6,31,388 electors for the urban local body elections, including 3,08,983 male voters, 3,22,360 female voters and 45 third-gender voters.

Voters can inspect the draft electoral roll at designated locations and file claims or objections within the stipulated period.

The deadline for filing claims and objections is October 8, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 15, 2026.