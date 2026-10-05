Tripura Village Committee poll result will restore power to grassroots: Pradyot Manikya Debbarma

Founder of the Tipra Motha Party and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday, October 5 said the results of the ongoing Village Committee elections would restore power at the grassroots level to the people.

Reacting to the emerging trends in favour of Tipra Motha Party as counting progressed, Pradyot said the outcome was significant for the people and their constitutional rights.





Tripura Village committee poll result

“Today’s result will restore the power of the grassroots back to the people. The long struggle in the Supreme Court, which I personally fought to ensure that our constitutional rights are restored, has reached an important stage,” he said.

He added that irrespective of which political party emerges victorious, the ultimate winner would be the people.

“Whichever party wins today, the most important thing is that the people have won. This is the power of Tiprasa,” Pradyot said.

The Village Committee election counting is currently underway across Tripura, with trends indicating a strong performance by Tipra Motha in several areas.

The election is being closely watched as the Village Committees play an important role in grassroots-level governance within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).