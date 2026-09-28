Tripura Village Committee polls: CPI(M) alleges hurdles in fielding candidates, polling agents removed

The CPI(M) on Monday, September 28, alleged that its candidates and polling agents faced obstruction during the ongoing Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Former TTAADC Chief Executive Member and senior CPI(M) leader Radha Charan Debbarma alleged that the party was prevented from fielding candidates in several areas and that some of its polling agents were forcibly removed from polling stations.

Polling for the Village Committee elections began at 7 am on Monday. Elections are being held for 2,950 of the total 4,597 seats across 587 Village Committees.

Debbarma alleged that the CPI(M) faced difficulties in fielding candidates in 12 of the 13 blocks in West Tripura, including areas under Sepahijala district, with Mandai being the exception.

“Despite these obstacles, we have fielded candidates in more than 50 per cent of the seats. We are hopeful of achieving a much better result than in the ADC elections,” he said.

He further alleged that CPI(M) polling agents were forcibly removed from polling locations in parts of Kamalpur, including the Srirampur Village Committee area.

Similar allegations were made regarding polling stations in Kairi village under Mandai block, where Debbarma claimed party agents were not allowed to remain at the polling locations.

According to the CPI(M) leader, party representatives were allegedly prevented from performing their role as polling agents at certain booths.

Despite the allegations, Debbarma said voting appeared to be proceeding normally among the electorate.

“The positive aspect is that voters are coming out and exercising their franchise normally. We are hopeful of achieving a good result,” he said.

The allegations come as polling is underway for the TTAADC Village Committee elections amid heightened security arrangements across Tripura.