Tripura Village Committee polls record 79% turnout till 6 PM; one firing incident, three complaints filed

Tripura recorded around 79 per cent voter turnout in the Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) till 6 PM on September 28, State Election Commissioner P K Chakraborty said.

Polling was held across 44 blocks at 1,095 polling stations on Monday. According to the State Election Commission, 9,61,977 voters are eligible to vote in the election area, which has a total of 1,550 polling stations.

Chakraborty said 1,623 seats went uncontested in the Village Committee elections.

A total of 6,628 election-duty personnel, including polling and police personnel, had exercised their franchise through the Election Duty Certificate (EDC) system before polling day.

At the 1,095 polling stations where voting was held on Monday from 7 am, around 6,68,247 voters were assigned. By 5 pm, approximately 79 per cent of them had cast their votes.

“Polling is still continuing at some polling stations even after 4 PM. We expect the process to conclude shortly, after which the receiving process will begin,” Chakraborty said.

After polling concludes, election teams will deposit ballot boxes, ballot papers and other election-related documents with the respective Returning Officers.

The final voter turnout will be determined after verification of the Returning Officers' diaries and ballot paper accounts.

One firing incident reported

The State Election Commissioner said polling remained largely peaceful and orderly, despite one serious incident reported outside a polling station at Warrenbari S B School in Gomati district.

According to the Commission, a candidate and another person accompanying him were reportedly injured in a shooting incident. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Senior district officials, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, visited the spot following the incident.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

SEC receives three complaints

The State Election Commission also received three complaints from political parties, primarily concerning allegations that polling agents were removed from polling stations or were not permitted to remain inside.

Chakraborty said the complaints would be examined after inquiry reports are received.

He added that the Commission expects the final polling teams to reach the receiving centres by around 10 pm, following which the actual turnout and other election data will be compiled and released.

The counting of votes will take place after the polling process and scrutiny of the election records are completed.