In a desperate bid to draw attention to their dire plight, residents of the Jawaharnagar under Dhalai District staged a protest by blocking the national highway on Monday, demanding immediate access to drinking water.

Gripped by a severe scarcity for the past three months, the community's water sources have been rendered unusable, compelling them to resort to contaminated river water, which has led to a surge in illnesses among villagers.

Despite repeated pleas and notifications to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council administration, no tangible steps have been taken to address the pressing issue, leaving the populace in a state of distress. Promises of relief, including assurances of water availability post-election, have failed to materialize, exacerbating the frustration and disillusionment among locals.



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Venting their frustration, villagers lamented the lack of accountability from the local panchayat leaders, who have been unable to provide any concrete solutions or explanations for the prolonged water crisis.

With each passing day, the situation worsens, with individuals falling ill due to the consumption of contaminated water.

Expressing their exasperation, community members emphasized that a resolution to the crisis could be swiftly achieved if there was genuine intent from the authorities. They accused officials of using false promises as mere electoral tactics, while neglecting the fundamental needs of the populace.