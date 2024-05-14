Residents of Lakshipur and Nayapatan villages in Kailashahar of Unakoti District took to the streets on Tuesday morning, blocking roads demanding renovation of roads and drains.

Their protest, marked by burning tires and impassioned chants, aimed at drawing attention to the dire need for road renovation and construction of drainage systems in the area.

The agitators said that heavy rains in recent days have exacerbated the situation, causing severe waterlogging in numerous houses, particularly in Lakshipur and Nayapatan. The absence of proper drainage infrastructure has left many residents grappling with inundated properties and disrupted daily life.

“Despite repeated appeals to the local authorities, including the village panchayat and the district magistrate, the residents lamented a lack of meaningful action. Frustrated by the persistent neglect, they resorted to road blockade as a last resort to amplify their demands”, said the agitators.

The protesters are adamant that the District Magistrate visit the blockade site and provide a written assurance regarding the resolution of their grievances.