Despite TIPRA Motha Supremo Pradyot Kishore Debarma's assurances and him welcoming BJP national president JP Nadda to Greater Tipraland, violence broke out after goons of TIPRA MOTHA allegedly attacked supporters of the ruling BJP during a public rally held at TTADC headquarters in Khawmlung on Monday.

Ironically the incident occurred sometime after Nadda had claimed during a press conference in Agartala that BJP could bring an end to political violence in Tripura unlike the previous Left Front regime when it was a day-to-day affair.

At least two incidents were reported from Mungiakami in Khowai district and Anandanagar in Sepahijala district where the vehicle in which BJP supporters were travelling has been badly damaged, besides injuring few of the ruling party supporters.

The injured includes few women also who were rendered primary treatment at health centers. The injured complained that despite reporting the incident to police no steps were taken to apprehend the culprits.

Meantime, due to apprehension of such incidents and the fear of facing the consequences on attending the BJP public meeting, the presence of tribal people at the TTAADC headquarters was unsatisfactory and much low despite claim for a target of 25000 people.

At the end of Nadda’s public rally few youths, suspected TIPRA Motha supporters, demonstrated placards and posters on demand of Greater Tipraland.

Meanwhile, at least 25 BJP supporters were injured in an accident while they were returning after attending the public rally of BJP national president JP Nadda at Khumulwng on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred near Kharakpur bypass due to hitting of two vehicles. The injured were rescued by firefighters and taken to GB hospital in Agartala.

The condition of some of those injured is said to be critical.

In the evening, Union MoS Pratima Bhowmik and other senior BJP leaders visited the hospital to know about the condition of those admitted.