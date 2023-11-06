Five persons, including one BSF personnel, have been arrested in connection with a violent clash following a property dispute that left one person dead and several others injured.

Officer-in-Charge of New Capital Complex (NCC), Sushanta Deb, stated that the incident took place in the Goalabasti area, a slum situated within the vicinity of the New Capital Complex in Agartala city on Sunday evening.

He explained that an argument erupted between two family members over a property dispute, which escalated into a violent clash, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

"We have apprehended five individuals involved in the incident and initiated further investigations to detain more persons connected to the case. Additionally, we have confiscated some iron rods and non-lethal weapons," he said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Bijendra Roy, Sachindra Roy (BSF jawan), Dinesh Roy, Nasib Lal Roy, and Ramsagar Roy.



The police also reported that a person identified as Nagina Prasad Rai (65) sustained severe injuries during the altercation. He was promptly transported to GBP Hospital, Agartala for medical attention, where he succumbed to his injuries.