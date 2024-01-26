Smriti Rekha Chakma, a renowned Chakma Loinloom Shawl Weaver from Tripura, has been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri Award 2024. Popularly known as "Chakma's Rekha," she has spent a lifetime transforming eco-friendly vegetable-dyed cotton threads into exquisite traditional designs.

Chakma's journey into the world of weaving began in her childhood, watching her grandmother expertly operate the loinloom, one of the oldest weaving machines, using traditional Naga methods. Today, at 63, she not only continues this rich legacy but also imparts her knowledge to the younger generation.

Smriti Rekha Chakma has become a beacon for sustainable practices, traveling into the forests to procure roots, seeds, herbs, or leaves for dyeing. Her meticulous process involves drying, crushing, and extracting colors from natural sources, emphasizing the use of organic dyes in her creations.

Beyond her artistic prowess, Chakma has established "Ujeia Jadha," a socio-cultural organization aimed at empowering rural women by providing training in the art of weaving. Through this initiative, she seeks to preserve and propagate the traditional techniques she inherited from her grandmother.

Expressing her joy upon receiving the Padma Shri Award, Chakma remarked, "I have been waiting for this moment for many years after receiving the National Award for Weaving using natural colors in 2000. Today, my dedication brought joy to me, my family, and the people of the state."

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Smriti Rekha Chakma, recognizing her outstanding contributions. In a Facebook post, he commended her for promoting eco-friendly practices through vegetable-dyed cotton threads, traditional designs, and her organization's work in empowering rural women.

"I want to pass on my experience, knowledge, and techniques to the younger generation. I will continue to engage in this work until my last breath," said Chakma.