Tripura Police on September 23 intercepted a 12-wheeler lorry en route from Agartala to Guwahati, seizing a massive cache of dry cannabis weighing over 207 kilograms at Churaibari in North district of the state which shares border with Assam.

The operation, carried out on September 23 afternoon, led to the arrest of the truck driver identified as Krishan Ali from Basirhat, West Bengal.

Acting on a tip-off received around 5:00 PM, officers set up a Naka checkpoint in front of the Churaibari police station, strategically positioned along the Assam-Tripura state border.

When the suspect lorry, bearing the registration number WB 239879, arrived as expected, a thorough search uncovered forty concealed packets containing the contraband. The estimated black market value of the confiscated cannabis is worth Rs 30 lakh.

Krishan Ali now faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is scheduled to be produced before the Dharmanagar district CJM court on September 24.