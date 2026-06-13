Tripura West District SP issues strict guidelines on social media use in Police uniform; warns of strict action

The Office of the Superintendent of Police, West District, has issued a strict directive prohibiting police personnel from creating or sharing social media content while wearing police uniforms if such content compromises the dignity and image of the force.



In a memorandum issued by Superintendent of Police (West) Namit Pathak, it was stated that higher authorities have observed instances of police personnel creating and uploading reels, short videos, photographs, and other content on social media platforms while in uniform. The department expressed concern that frivolous, objectionable, or inappropriate content negatively affects the image, discipline, and public perception of Tripura Police.



The memorandum emphasized that the police uniform is a symbol of authority, discipline, integrity, and public trust, and that all members of the force are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism while in uniform.

According to the order, police personnel, including members of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and other units, have been directed not to create, participate in, or upload any social media content in uniform that may undermine the dignity, decorum, discipline, or reputation of Tripura Police.



The directive further states that police uniforms must not be used for personal publicity, entertainment activities, commercial promotions, or any purpose that could bring disrepute to the department.



Supervisory officers have been instructed to closely monitor such activities and educate their subordinates on maintaining the dignity and proper use of the police uniform. Any objectionable or inappropriate content involving police personnel in uniform found on social media platforms must be reported immediately through the proper channels for necessary action.



The memorandum warns that violations of these instructions will be viewed seriously and may result in strict departmental action under the relevant disciplinary rules.

The move is aimed at preserving the professionalism, discipline, and public trust associated with the Tripura Police force amid the growing influence of social media platforms.