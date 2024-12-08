The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on an individual for putting up unauthorised hoardings and posters bearing the cryptic phrase “What is your name?” or “Tomar Naam ki?” These mysterious advertisements appeared across Agartala, sparking curiosity and confusion among residents.

AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder addressed the issue, stating, “For a long time, we noticed these posters and hoardings without any attribution. This created curiosity and confusion among residents. When the matter went viral, we initiated an investigation to determine the source and check whether permission had been obtained for these displays.”

The investigation revealed that no official approval had been sought for the displays. CCTV footage led authorities to a resident of Abhoynagar, who was installing the posters on behalf of a company.

"Acting promptly, the municipal authorities served a notice to the person involved and imposed a hefty fine of Rs 4 lakh for the unauthorised advertisements. Teams were deployed to remove the posters and hoardings from public spaces”, Majumder said.