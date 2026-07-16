Tripura will continue supporting festivals of every community: CM Manik Saha at Rath Yatra

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 16 said the state government will continue to extend equal support to festivals of all religions and communities, describing Rath Yatra as a symbol of humanity, brotherhood, love and unity.

The chief minister made the remarks while inaugurating the ISKCON-organised Rath Yatra at the Purbasha premises in Agartala, alongside Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu.

Addressing devotees, Saha said Rath Yatra is much more than a religious celebration and carries a universal message of harmony and togetherness.

"Rath Yatra is not just a religious festival; it is a unique symbol of humanity, brotherhood, love and unity. This festival teaches us to move forward together by taking everyone along, irrespective of caste, religion and creed," he said.

Highlighting the government's approach towards religious harmony, the chief minister said the BJP-led administration has been supporting festivals of all faiths with equal respect and importance and will continue doing so in the future.

"These festivals play an important role in maintaining peace and harmony in society. They create unity and strengthen the bond of mutual respect and goodwill even amidst cultural diversity," Saha said.

He noted that the large turnout of devotees at the Rath Yatra reflected the people's desire to live together peacefully and underscored the festival's message of unity.

Describing the annual chariot festival as a celebration of the bond between God and devotees, Saha said it also symbolises human welfare, universal faith and communal harmony.

"It is not only a religious event but also a symbol of human welfare, brotherhood and universal faith. It is the responsibility of all of us to preserve this tradition and culture," he said.

The chief minister also urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from the ideals of Lord Jagannath and prayed for peace, prosperity and progress for Tripura, the country and humanity at large.