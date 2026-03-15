'Tripura will not compromise on health facilities': Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on March 15, said the state government will not compromise on healthcare services, stressing that strengthening medical infrastructure remains a priority for the administration.

Speaking to reporters, Saha said the government is continuously working to upgrade hospitals and improve the quality of healthcare services across the state.

“We do not want to compromise on anything in health facilities… We have dedicated this to the people of Tripura,” he said.

The chief minister said the government has been focusing on modernising hospitals, strengthening primary healthcare centres and ensuring the availability of trained medical professionals along with advanced medical equipment.

According to Saha, the state will continue to introduce new initiatives to expand healthcare infrastructure and ensure better access to medical services for residents.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also spoke about the political strategy of the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections.

He said the party does not reject alliance partners but intends to contest all 28 seats in the council polls.

“Whether we can give them as much as they need as partners or not will depend on us. Because we do not want to leave anyone out, the Bharatiya Janata Party follows the religion of alliances. But our target is 28,” Saha said.

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing a joining programme organised by the BJP’s Karamchara Mandal in Dhumachhara in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Saturday.