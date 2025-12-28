Tripura: Will not tolerate racial slurs says Pradyot, urges youth to stand against discrimination

Royal Scion and founder of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, today, December 28 said that young people must stand up and come out of their homes against such racial slurs on North East people, as such things will not be tolerated.



Pradyot has also formally requested that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) provide compensation to the family of Anjel Chakma and cover the expenses for the final rites.

Pradyot said that people have brutally killed Anjel Chakma. Those who killed him did not even know whether he was Chakma, Tiprasa, Garo, Kuki, Naga, or Mizo.



“They have brutally killed him because he is from the North East and looks different from everyone else. We can learn from his death. Now we will not tolerate this, and we will not allow it to happen further. This is enough, and we will not tolerate it. If we take a stand, then each and every one should stand. Politicians will come and go and visit. New days will come, and everyone will forget what has happened. But every day, students from the North East suffer when they are racially targeted. When they are laughed at—on our faces, our clothes—we feel the hurt. We are also weak and speak big talks for politics. We are ready to fight with China, but when our own people call us Chinese, it hurts us. So let us remind everyone that we will not tolerate the way we have been treated,” said Pradyot.

“I have formally requested that the TTAADC provide compensation to the family of Anjel Chakma and cover the expenses for the final rites. In the past, we have advocated for justice for Biswajit Debbarma, Mantrilal Kaipeng, and Parmeshwar Reang. Additionally, we have condemned the inhumane murder of Dipu Chandra Das, and those responsible for these heinous crimes remain at large,” he added.