The Tripura government has started working to connect the state with Myanmar through the Kaladan River and works in this regard have also been started for setting up another multimodal logistic hub on the bank of river Gomati that flows down to Bangladesh.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international boundary with neighboring Bangladesh.

While speaking to reporters, Special Secretary Sandip R Rathore, said that due to the improvement of the transport system, tourism and trade are expanding in the state.

In addition to increasing rail, road, and air services, water transport infrastructure is being developed.

“Construction of another multimodal 'logistics hub' on the banks of river Gomati at Udaipur has started. 20 acres of land has been allotted to the Transport Department to implement the scheme, and another 36.33 acres of land is proposed to be settled,'' Rathore said.

''Preparation of DPR for this project has already started. Also, with the aim of making Tripura the gateway to South-East Asia through the International Kaladan Multimodal Project of the Government of India, plans have been made to connect Tripura by waterway through the Kaladan River in Myanmar to Sittwe and Palatwa seaports by using Kolkata, Coxs Bazar, Chittagong and Ashuganj ports in Bangladesh”, he added.

The official further said that Tripura currently has 6 national highways with a length of 888.81 km and 4 more in-principle national highways with a length of 229.25 km.

“On October 27, 2021, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced 9 projects totaling Rs 2,752 crore for the improvement and widening of national highways in the state and the work is progressing rapidly”, he informed.

He further informed that officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) have already started the preparation of DPR for the construction of a new greenfield airport at Kailasahar in the Unakoti district.

