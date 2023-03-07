Royal Scion and chairman of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on March 7 claimed that he has received many calls from BJP to sit in the government.

He however didn’t agree as he claimed that without a constitutional solution, TIPRA will not sit in government.

Pradyot said this after arriving in Agartala from Guwahati.

He said, “I have received many calls from BJP and have made my position clear. Some people from the BJP spoke with me to sit in the government but we want a constitutional solution”.

He said that if they can’t do anything for the tribal then there will be no difference between TIPRA and IPFT.

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“If we become ministers and sit in the government and forgot to work for our community then we will be treated the same as IPFT who ditched their own people for the portfolio and power. We want respect and dignity. The way Delhi has called us before the election, they should restart it. We want a constitutional solution. After the discussion with the constitutional solution then we will think of sitting in government”, Pradyot told reporters.

When asked whether he has met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pradyot said, “Assam Chief Minister has called me and held a meeting with us and I understand his point and he should also understand my point. We want solutions for our community not for MLAs. The alliance will be possible only when they accept our constitutional solution”.