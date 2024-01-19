Hundreds of residents in and around Teliamura Sub-division under Khowai District of Tripura blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway on Friday, demanding protection from wild elephant attacks.



Speaking with reporters, the protestors alleged that for the past 10 years, people in the Teliamura area have faced difficulties as wild elephants frequently enter their houses or villages, causing destruction to property, food and cultivated lands.



"We are unable to sleep properly at night. We live in fear as wild elephants launch attacks on our village almost every night. They destroy our homes and take away food and everything," said a protester.



They claimed to have raised the issue with the local administration multiple times, but no conclusive action has been taken, leading them to blockade the road in protest.



"Yesterday, my child was almost killed as a herd of wild elephants suddenly entered the village and destroyed our house. How will we survive? Many people have died, and many have become homeless due to elephant attacks. We are not receiving any help from our local MLA and Minister Bikas Debbarma. Hundreds of fruit orchards, including bananas, mangoes, coconuts, and betel nut trees, are being destroyed," a woman from the protest told reporters.

For more than ten years, residents of Teliamura sub-division under 29 Krishnapur Assembly Constituency have lived in fear due to the rampage of wild elephants. Many have been forced to leave their homes and settle elsewhere.



Herds of wild elephants roam in vast areas of Teliamura sub-division, affecting various areas like Chakmaghat of 29 Krishnapur Assembly Constituency, Champlai, Krishnapur, Bhumihin Colony, Baralunga, Daochra, Maharanipur, DM Colony, Kapalibasti, North Maharani.



Despite various steps taken, both scientifically and unscientifically, to protect the areas from elephants, affected families allege a lack of assistance from the village panchayat to the forest department.



Upon receiving this information, Tripura Police and Teliamura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhijit Chakraborty rushed to the spot. The road blockade lasted about an hour and a half. Meanwhile, Minister of Tribal Welfare Department and MLA Bikas Debbarma were caught in the blockade. However, the blockade was lifted after the minister and officials were assured to take necessary steps.