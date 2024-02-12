Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday lauded the role of Tripura Police, stating that there has been a drastic decrease in various crime rates in the state.



He commended the Tripura Police for not only maintaining law and order and ensuring security but also for showcasing their indomitable spirit in the field of Art & Craft.



CM Saha said this after attending an exhibition organized by Tripura Police to commemorate its 150 years at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala today.

“There were 110 crimes per lakh population in the state, whereas the national average is 422. Tripura ranks eighth among 28 states in cases of physical assault, with an average of 43.8 percent per lakh population, compared to the national average of 84 percent. Tripura also has the lowest incidence of property cases, with only 11.9 cases per lakh population, against the national average of 20.8. The state has an average of only 37 incidents of women-related crimes per lakh population, while the national average is 66. In the year 2022-23, the overall crime rate, including gambling-related crimes, murders, and robberies, has decreased significantly. Property crimes decreased by 7 percent from 2022 to 2023," he said.



CM Saha highlighted Tripura Police's continuous efforts to protect youth from drug addiction, emphasizing the state administration's zero-tolerance policy against drugs.



He mentioned that Tripura Police has played a significant role in preventing vehicular accidents despite the increasing number of vehicles.



Expressing pride, he added, "It's a matter of great pride that Tripura Police/TSR personnel are not only maintaining law & order and ensuring security but also showcasing their indomitable spirit in the field of Art & Craft."



CM Saha also expressed gratitude to Tripura Police for the peaceful completion of the 2023 assembly elections in the state.



The program was attended by Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and other senior officials.