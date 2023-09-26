Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, on September 26 said that over the last six years, Tripura has made significant progress in various fields.

"Since Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister, our country has been on a trajectory of progress. The North Eastern states have also witnessed substantial improvement. Previously, Union Ministers rarely visited the North East region. In addition to Union Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the states of the region multiple times in the last six years. During this period, Tripura has made remarkable strides in various domains," stated the MoS during a press conference held in Agartala.

During the press conference, the Union Minister of State extended gratitude to Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha and announced that nearly 90 per cent of the funds allocated under MNREGA have been utilized in Tripura.



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"Numerous resources have been established, and Tripura is now forging ahead in terms of progress," affirmed the minister.

She also provided a comparative analysis of the central funds allocated for Tripura's development since the BJP government came to power at the Center in 2014.

"Between 2006 and 2013-14, Tripura received Rs 4,558 crore under MNREGA. Since Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister, Rs 8,351 crore has been earmarked for Tripura under MNREGA. From 2006 to 2014, over 1.4 lakh houses were constructed in Tripura under the then Indira Awas Yojana. In the last nine years, 2 lakh 94 thousand 911 houses have been constructed in the state. This not only included housing for the underprivileged but also provisions for toilets, cooking gas connections, and drinking water connections," she informed the reporters.