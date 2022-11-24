Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the all-around development is now reflected in every town of the state.

“One of the goals is to improve the socio-economic quality of life of the people of every section by extending the benefits of the Centre-State Cluster Scheme to the last person”, Said Deb who is also a Rajya Sabha MP after participating in a public relations campaign.

Deb said, “Besides being informed about various issues related to the daily life of citizens through public relations, one of the goals is to create more speed in the successful and rapid implementation of the projects of the central and state government”.

Deb claimed that as a result of PM Narendra Modi's sincere vision for the all-round development of Tripura, it is possible to reach the people of almost every section through various schemes.

“Overall development is now accelerating in every corner of the state. Several development activities including cast and paver block roads have been successfully implemented. Several schemes have been adopted to improve the socio-economic living standards of the citizens of the state”, the former CM said.