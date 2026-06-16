Tripura witnessing development boom with projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 16 said the state is witnessing a major development surge, with projects worth more than Rs 1,400 crore either inaugurated or launched during the 2025–26 financial year.

Speaking at a programme in Kamalpur, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 14 development projects worth Rs 26.96 crore, the Chief Minister said the government remains committed to the all-round development of the people.

Saha stated that projects valued at over Rs 1,400 crore have either been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid by him during the current financial year. He added that the overall figure would be significantly higher if projects inaugurated and launched by other ministers were also taken into account.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is focusing on strengthening infrastructure, improving public services, and accelerating development across all sectors to ensure inclusive growth and better living standards for the people of Tripura.

He reiterated the government's commitment to taking development initiatives to every corner of the state and ensuring that the benefits of progress reach all sections of society.