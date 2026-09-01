Tripura witnessing ‘mafia raj, commission raj’ under BJP rule, alleges LoP Jitendra Chaudhury

Tripura Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on September 1 alleged that democratic rights have been steadily curtailed in the state since the BJP came to power, while farmers, agricultural workers, youth and other sections of society continue to face increasing hardships.

Addressing a mass gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala during the three-day state conference of the All India Kisan Sabha, Chaudhury launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that attempts were made to prevent people from attending the gathering. He claimed that vehicles carrying participants were stopped at several locations and that some people were threatened with being denied government benefits.

“Despite these obstacles, farmers, Jhum cultivators, agricultural workers, women and common people have turned up in large numbers. After nearly five and a half years, this conference is being held under unusual circumstances,” Chaudhury said.

He alleged that democratic institutions in Tripura had weakened considerably during the period of BJP rule.

“Democracy is being looted in Tripura and the Constitution is being rendered ineffective,” he alleged, claiming that the BJP government was using the state as a “laboratory” for its political agenda.

Questioning the government's employment figures, Chaudhury referred to figures cited by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and claimed that, apart from around 22,000 regular appointments, nearly 26,000 posts had been filled through outsourcing.

“If 48,000 new employees have been added to the administration, why do schools, hospitals, health centres and government offices continue to face staff shortages?” he asked.

The Leader of the Opposition further alleged that people close to the ruling establishment were benefiting from commissions in government projects and claimed that a “mafia raj” and “commission raj” prevailed across several government departments.

The allegations come amid the CPI(M)'s renewed criticism of the BJP-led government over employment, governance and what the opposition describes as the shrinking space for democratic activities in the state.