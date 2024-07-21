Police have arrested a woman and her paramour in connection with the death of her husband in Khowai district, Tripura.

The deceased, identified as 47-year-old Kinkar Debnath, was discovered in the Karailong area on July 19, approximately 1.5 kilometres from his residence. Following an investigation, police took Purnima Debnath, the victim's wife, and Amit Ghosh, a real estate developer, into custody.

Officer-in-charge Rajib Debnath of Teliamura police station reported that Purnima confessed to the crime during questioning. The alleged murder took place on the night of July 18, with Purnima reportedly sedating her husband before she and Ghosh strangled him.

According to police, the affair between Purnima and Ghosh began when Kinkar hired Ghosh to renovate their home. The illicit relationship eventually led to the plot to eliminate Kinkar.

Both suspects have been charged with murder and are currently in police custody. The investigation is ongoing as authorities gather additional evidence in the case.