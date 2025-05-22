A baby boy was born aboard the Kanchanjunga Express on Thursday, May 22 while the train was passing through the Ambassa–Kumarghat section in Tripura.



According to officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP), the train was en route to Pakur in Jharkhand when the birth took place in coach S/9.



The young mother, identified as Ketki Nagesiya (23), wife of Ketka Nagesiya from Barpani under Kisko Police Station in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, was travelling with her family. Reportedly a labourer who had been working in Agartala, Ketki went into labour during the journey.



Upon the train’s arrival at Dharmanagar station in North Tripura district, the on-duty Commercial Management Personnel (CMP), along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police, responded swiftly. A railway doctor examined both mother and newborn and referred them to the Civil Hospital for better medical care.



An ambulance was arranged by the RPF, who also escorted the family to the hospital. Authorities confirmed that both mother and child are in stable condition and receiving proper medical attention.