Tripura woman gets 10-year jail term for killing husband

A court in Tripura's Gomati district has sentenced a woman to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for killing her husband in 2023.

District and Sessions Judge, Udaipur, convicted Kajal Kanya Jamatia on August 25 in connection with the killing of her husband, Prem Kumar Jamatia.

According to Tripura Police, the case dates back to April 27, 2023, when Kajal allegedly attacked Prem with a chopper inside their hut at Kashipada Colony, under Birganj police station. The attack caused a fatal cut-throat injury.

Kajal subsequently surrendered at Birganj police station in Gomati district. Police registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Inspector Bimal Baidya, who was then posted at Birganj police station and is currently serving at the Central Training Institute in Gakulnagar, Sepahijala district, investigated the case and filed the chargesheet on May 31, 2023.

The case was subsequently tried before the District and Sessions Court at Udaipur. After examining the evidence, the court found Kajal guilty under Section 304 Part-I of the IPC and sentenced her to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.