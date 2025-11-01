Tripura woman inspector honoured with Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak for exemplary probe in POCSO case

In recognition of her outstanding professionalism, prompt action, and unwavering commitment to justice, Woman Inspector (UB) Swapna Bhowmik of Belonia Women Police Station has been conferred with the prestigious Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak for the year 2025 in the field of investigation.

According to a press release of Tripura Police, Inspector Bhowmik earned this honour for her exemplary handling of Belonia Women Police under South District for a case related of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The case was remarkable for culminating in conviction within just 257 days, a testament to efficient investigation and judicial coordination under the new criminal laws. The case stemmed from a missing report of a minor girl lodged on September 14, 2024. Acting swiftly, Inspector Bhowmik traced and rescued the victim the same night, registered a case, arranged her medical examination, and ensured that her judicial statement was recorded the following morning under Section 183(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)", the press release said

Her meticulous investigation led to the immediate arrest of the accused and collection of conclusive evidence. The charge sheet was filed within 47 days, on October 31, 2024. The trial was fast-tracked, resulting in the conviction of the accused.

"The Court sentenced the offender to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, with an additional 2 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 under Section 137(2) of the BNS. The victim was also awarded Rs 2,00,000 as compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme", it said.



The Government of Tripura and the Tripura Police Headquarters have lauded Inspector Bhowmik’s achievement, describing it as a model of dedication and efficiency in the service of justice.