Tripura: Woman beaten, forced to wear shoe garland by villagers over alleged extramarital affair

A woman was allegedly beaten and publicly humiliated by a group of villagers in Tripura’s Dhalai district over her suspected involvement in an extramarital affair, police said on December 28.

The victim, a mother of two sons, was dragged out of her house at Harerkhola village under the jurisdiction of Kamalpur police station on Saturday morning and assaulted by the group. The villagers also allegedly forced her to wear a garland made of shoes, adding to the humiliation.

Following information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and found the woman lying on the road. She was later shifted to the district hospital in Ambassa, where she underwent a CT scan. “She is out of danger,” a police officer said.

Police have registered a case at Kamalpur police station against several persons in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway. One person has been arrested so far, officials confirmed.

The Tripura Commission for Women (TCW) strongly condemned the incident. TCW Chairperson Jharna Debbarma said a specific case had already been registered by the police and one accused arrested.

“We strongly condemn the torture and humiliation of the woman. People do not have the right to take the law into their own hands. I urge the police to take strict legal action against all those involved,” Debbarma said.

She added that a TCW team would visit Kamalpur on December 29, to meet the victim. “The Commission has a role to play in such cases, and we will try to ensure justice for the woman,” she said.