A 37-year-old tribal woman from Tripura's Dhalai district, Mormati Tripura, reportedly sold her newborn daughter due to extreme poverty following the death of her husband five months ago. Authorities swiftly intervened and reunited the infant with her mother.



Mormati, residing in Taraban Colony in the Gandacherra subdivision, gave birth at home on Wednesday. Facing severe financial hardship and struggling to support her three other children, she sold her newborn daughter to a couple in Hezamara the following day for Rs 5,000.

The situation came to light when Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhary shared a video on social media. An official explained that Mormati's desperation, compounded by the responsibility of caring for two sons and a daughter, likely drove her to make this heart-wrenching decision.



Upon receiving the alert, authorities acted quickly to retrieve the infant and reunite her with Mormati the next day. The official assured that ongoing support would be provided to the family. Necessary aid has been extended to ensure the well-being of both the mother and the child.