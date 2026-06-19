Tripura woman sentenced to life imprisonment for husband's murder

A court in Tripura's Dhalai district has sentenced a 26-year-old woman to life imprisonment for murdering her husband in 2023.

The Court of the Additional District Judge at Kamalpur on Friday convicted Jhuma Marar, a resident of Chulubari's Jagannath Gour Para under Kamalpur Police Station, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of her husband, Mohan Marar.

The court sentenced her to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000. In default of payment, she will have to undergo an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the case stemmed from a complaint lodged by Mahesh Marar, father of the deceased, on May 28, 2023. He reported that his son, Mohan Marar (27), was found dead on his bed inside their residence in Chulubari's Jagannath Gour Para.

The complainant informed police that a blackish mark was visible on the victim's neck and suspected that his daughter-in-law had strangled him to death.

Based on the complaint, Kamalpur Police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and initiated an investigation.

Following the probe, Sub-Inspector Debabrata Datta of Kamalpur Police Station filed a charge sheet against the accused on November 30, 2023.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence linking the accused to the crime. After examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the court found Jhuma Marar guilty of murdering her husband.

The conviction and sentence were pronounced on June 19, 2026.