The Additional Sessions Judge Court of Bishalgarh in Sepahijala District sentenced a woman to life imprisonment on Saturday for killing her daughter-in-law, who was 10 months pregnant. Speaking with reporters, Public Prosecutor Goutam Giri stated that the deceased, Eti Saha Barman, had married Dhananjoy Barman in 2011 following all traditional rituals.

“They were residents of Durganagar Village under the Bishalgarh sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala District. After their wedding, Dhananjoy and his mother, Parul Barman, subjected Eti Saha Barman to both mental and physical abuse. On May 21, 2015, the mother-in-law, Parul Barman, poured kerosene on Eti and set her on fire. She was rushed to GB Panth Hospital and was fighting for her life.

During her treatment, Tripura Police recorded her testimony, in which she leveled serious allegations against her mother-in-law," said the prosecutor. After hearing the case, the Additional Sessions Judge sentenced Parul Barman to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.