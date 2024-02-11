Mimi Majumder, the Pradesh President of Tripura BJP Mahila Morcha, stated on Sunday that women across the country have benefitted the most under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While participating in the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' in the 13th Pratapgarh Assembly Constituency, Mimi emphasized the need to create widespread awareness about the development works and schemes introduced by PM Modi for the people's welfare.

"To strengthen our connection with the public in every village, BJP has undertaken a series of programs. Describing the extensive development works carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big task, given his significant contributions across various sectors. Leaflets have been created and are being distributed among the people to raise awareness about the development schemes and programs introduced by PM Modi. His commitment to guaranteeing and improving the lives of everyone is truly commendable," said the Mahila Morcha president.

She also urged every karyakarta to make the campaign massive, ensuring that each and every person becomes aware of these initiatives.

"It has been observed that under the BJP's rule and the leadership of PM Modi, women have benefited greatly, starting from Ujjwala Gas to PM Awas Yojana. I would like to express gratitude to PM Modi for these initiatives," she told reporters.