A mood of sadness overwhelms entire Tripura as puja festivities nears ending on Wednesday October 5.

It is Mahadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, and the goddess will go back to ‘Kailash’ once again.

As the day graduates, women crowd at the marquees (pandals) across the city to bid farewell to the Goddess and her four children with vermilion and sweets.

Sindoor Khela (smearing of Vermilion) marks the day when Bengali women folk in traditional dress smeared each other with red vermilion wishing long life for their husband and peace and prosperity for their families.

It is a tradition of Hindu married women to apply sindoor in their forehead and which is the symbol of the marriage and husband.

On the last day of Durga puja, they apply sindoor in the feet of goddess Durga for her blessing for a long life of the husband and pray for peace and prosperity of their family so that the year goes well.

As per predictions, a tradition which has been followed since ages, this year Goddess Durga came on an elephant and will be returning back to 'Kailash' on a boat.

Meanwhile in the Durga Bari, one of the oldest temples established by the Royal Manika’s that ruled Tripura for several decades, a gun salute was given by the state police to bid farewell and as per tradition.