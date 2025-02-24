Tripura women want to erase the name of the Left Front from the state as they prefer the BJP government, which has been working for women's empowerment, stated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha President Mimi Majumder on February 24.



Majumder made this statement after addressing a mass gathering of BJP Mahila Morcha in Khowai District.

She said that they had organised a mass gathering under the 25 Khowai Mandal Mahila Morcha.

“In this mass gathering, we held detailed discussions about the Union Budget and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working towards empowering women and their development. We also discussed PM Modi’s vision and direction, along with the financial empowerment of women under his leadership. If a woman is empowered, not only her family but the entire society benefits, which, in turn, contributes to the state's and the country's progress and development,” said Mimi.

Mimi, who is also a former BJP legislator, said that BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has launched several schemes, including Mudra Yojana and Lakhpati Didi, keeping women's welfare in mind.

“PM Modi has ensured 33 per cent reservation for women. The BJP always prioritizes women and their progress. In today's program, we witnessed a new zeal among women who do not want the Left Front. In the upcoming elections, the Left Front will vanish permanently, and the BJP will continue to win again and again. The BJP always works for the people, their progress, welfare, and development,” she added.